No one likes the paparazzi. In fact, they probably don’t even like themselves. Unless you’re a complete sociopath, knowing you made a career out of invading people’s personal lives and actively making other people’s lives worse just so you can make a few bucks selling their photos to tabloids has to eat at you. Knowing everyone hates you has to eat at you. Especially if you’re the kind of person to risk other people’s lives chasing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



Reuters reports that yesterday, Meghan Markle, her husband Harry and her mother were involved in a dangerous multi-hour chase through New York City while trying to get away from paparazzi photographers. In pursuit of a couple of pictures, the paparazzi reportedly put a number of people’s lives at risk. Because of course they did.

Advertisement

“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement. “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers.”

Details on the chase are still scarce, but come on. This is ridiculous. No photo is worth potentially killing someone even for professional stalkers. Especially when the story is what, that Meghan Markle got into a cab to go home after some awards banquet? This kind of behavior is completely unhinged.

20% off Nike Summer Ready Sale Dive in

Whether you’re sweating profusely on your daily run or just hanging in the sunshine, Nike’s Summer Ready Sale has shoes and clothes for both. Buy at Nike Use the promo code CAMPNIKE Advertisement

And it’s not like a paparazzi car chase has never led to someone’s death before. Remember Princess Diana? Harry’s mom? Are they really trying to make that happen again? Hopefully, the photographers involved are found and held accountable for their dangerous behavior because this is just ridiculous.