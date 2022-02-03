Tatiana Calderón

No. 11 A.J. Foyt Enterprises (road and street courses only)

Columbia

Past Highlights: Alfa Romeo F1 test driver, podium finishes in Star Mazda

Tatiana Calderón has been a prominent figure in the motorsport world for a while now, and she’s finally graduated to the top level of American open-wheel racing. While she isn’t competing for the entire year — Calderón will split the No. 11 Chevrolet with another driver that will take on all the oval tracks — she’s a fine road racer who can be expected to make the most of this opportunity.

“Ever since I started my single seater career in the United States eleven years ago, IndyCar has been a reference for me, and it’s a dream come true to be on the grid this year,” Calderón said in a press release. “I can’t wait to get to St. Petersburg for the first race of the season! I’m well aware of the challenge ahead, but this is the chance of a lifetime, and I’m keen on making the most of it.”