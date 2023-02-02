McLaren’s 720S Replacement Will Be Its Last Car Without Electrification

It’s a strange time to be a supercar maker. You have to either throw all your money at developing an entirely new set of electric models, or you have to try and squeeze every last penny from your soon-to-be-illegal gas-powered models. For British automaker McLaren, the end of its internal combustion engine cars is nigh, and it’s preparing to roll out its final model that won’t feature any form of electrification.



The British marque, which has spent the last few decades building exotic supercars that eke every ounce of performance out of a gas engine, will soon pivot to creating hybrid and all-electric models. But, before it makes the switch, it’s giving its four-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine one final outing.

According to Automotive News Europe, McLaren is readying a replacement for its 720S supercar. The car’s replacement, which is being dubbed the 750S internally at the Woking-based outfit, will pack in more power, updated styling and a new name. The site reports:

“The new vehicle, internally named 750S, will carry over the 720's 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 710 hp, but it will have an additional 30 hp, a person briefed on the matter told Automotive News. “The 750S features an exterior and interior that borrows design cues from other McLaren vehicles. The source said the new car is the ‘perfect blend’ of the 720S and the more powerful and lightweight 765LT.”

The codenamed car is expected to first break cover later this month, when McLaren could tease a coupe and convertible version of the car. A full reveal of the new model is expected in April.

When it finally breaks out of the shadows, it is expected to be the company’s last non-electrified mainstream car. In the future, all its models will feature either hybrid or electric powertrains.

McL aren has slowly been teasing its ambitions to electrify its range. As it stands, the first EV you can buy from McLaren is a swanky electric scooter, but the company has also teased ambitions for an electric sedan and further plug-in models like the Artura.