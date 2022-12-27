The McLaren Artura is being recalled in the U.S. for faulty nuts in its fuel system that can increase the risk of a fire. The plug-in hybrid from McLaren has been on the U.S. market for only a couple of months, having finally been released in October after a series of supply chain and software issues delayed deliveries, but the Artura still managed to squeeze into the recalls of 2022 due to faulty nuts.



The recall report explains these defective nuts were found on the affected Artura’s high-pressure fuel pipes, and these can come loose under certain driving conditions. The report cites “dynamic driving” and links it to track use, according to Automotive News, but doesn’t explicitly rule out spirited driving.

The reports goes on to say that “the seal between the end flare of the fuel pipe and the sealing cone of the [fuel] pump outlet may be disrupted,” which then leads to a fuel leak. The danger from the leak comes from its location near engine components of the Artura. The fuel pipe with the potentially faulty nuts is close to the Artura’s 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, increasing the risk of a fire in the event of a fuel leak if the nuts come lose during hard driving.

McLaren blames the potential leak on high-pressure fuel pipes using “15-millimeter cold formed nuts with rolled threads,” and will replace these pipes with new ones that have “16.5-millimeter fully machined nuts with cut threads.”

The recall affects 164 McLaren Artura models in the U.S., but the company tells Automotive News that fewer than 50 of these were known to be with customers; most of the models affected by the recall “are either dealership demo vehicles or from the automaker’s press and marketing fleets.” There are no known crashes or injuries related to the recall, but McLaren is still scrambling to get out in front of this latest issue in the release of the Artura ahead of its big push in January, when the company plans to ramp up deliveries of the hybrid supercar.