Mazda Is Bringing Back Eunos But Only For A Limited-Edition French Miata

Mazda is taking us right back to the early 1990s with a new special edition of the MX-5. For sale only on the French market, the MX-5 Eunos Edition features a similar black on red combination as the one-year-only Miata Limited Edition way back in 1993.

The name of the special edition of course comes from the Japanese market Eunos sub-brand, which Mazda shuttered in the late ‘90s. The original NA-body Miata was sold as the Eunos Roadster in Japan, and the brand also sold the Eunos Cosmo personal luxury coupe as well as some differently appointed versions of Mazda cars, such as the Presso (based on the MX-3). As a French touch, Eunos also sold Citroën cars in Japan.

1993 Mazda Miata Limited Edition Image : Mazda

1992 Eunos Roadster S-Limited Image : Mazda

There was a Eunos-branded, Japan-market equivalent of the black-on-red “93LE, ” the Roadster S-Limited that was sold from late 1992 on, but the numbered-series 1993 Miata LE was the only occasion when one could have bought a black-on-red NA Miata with left hand drive. The interior resembled a bathtub filled with blood, as almost all surfaces were finished in red, from the carpets to the seats to the dashboard. Wheels (silver in Western cars, gold on Eunos) were very light BBS basketweave items, shock absorbers came from Bilstein and the differential was a LSD unit. The stereo was the upgraded MSSS silver-face double-DIN from Pioneer, complete with headrest speakers and BODYSOUND transducers for your kidneys.

1500 black-on-red cars were built for the U.S. market and 300 for Canada. 1000 S-Limited cars were made for Japan with Eunos badging. Sadly, the LHD cars gave up the distinctive three-spoke Nardi leather steering wheel in favor of the mandatory early-‘90s bulky airbag wheel.



2020 Mazda MX-5 Eunos Edition Image : Mazda France

2020 Mazda MX-5 Eunos Edition Image : Mazda France

As for the 2020 MX-5 Eunos Edition, it has red Nappa leather seats with the color theme extending to the dashboard and doorcards just like in the NA generation car, Jet Black Mica paint, 16-inch Rays Engineering wheels and numbered badging to mark each car as one from the 110-strong edition. The engine is the 1500cc 132-horsepower one, which one either prefers or not.