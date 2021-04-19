Maserati's First Hybrid SUV Is About As Exciting As Hybrid SUVs Get

Photo : Maserati

Maserati’s first hybrid, the Ghibli Hybrid, which debuted last summer, makes 330 horsepower with the aid of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, as does its new Levante Hybrid, announced Monday. This car is as exciting as every other hybrid SUV, which is to say not at all.



The Levante Hybrid will probably sell a bit better than the Ghibli Hybrid, by virtue of the Levante Hybrid being an SUV. But, that said, I implore you to find anything interesting about this car. Or about Maserati in general.

From Maserati’s release:

Levante Hybrid combines the 4 cylinder, 2 litre engine with a 48 volt Hybrid system to recover energy during deceleration and braking. The hybrid car weighs less than the 6 cylinder engine equivalent (both diesel and gasoline), and above all has an even better weight distribution since the battery is placed in the rear without compromising the load capacity and optimally balancing the masses of the vehicle. All designed to make Levante Hybrid even more agile and fun to drive. Thanks to a maximum power output of 330 hp and torque of 450 Nm delivered from just 2,250 rpm, the performance data of the new Levante Hybrid, only available with all-wheel drive, is impressive: a top speed of over 240 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6 seconds.

Zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6 seconds would be groundbreaking if the year was 2000. The fact that this thing weighs less than the six-cylinder equivalent is somewhat interesting, as the weight of other hybrids like PHEVs possibly makes them a sham, but, come on, that is a low bar.

I would like to hear someone explain why they are interested in modern Maserati, as they are absolutely confounding. Maseratis aren’t reliable, they’re expensive, and they look so-so. They are what would appear if you simply asked for one Italian Car, please. Is Maserati some kind of jobs program? I mean this whole thing is so mailed in:

Special guests at the digital premiere of Levante Hybrid were David Beckham, the new Maserati Brand Global Ambassador, and Dardust, with an exclusive soundtrack.

Does Maserati sell a roadster anywhere at this point? Why is Maserati? If your answer is “MC20,” then, sure, but that doesn’t explain all the other cars.

