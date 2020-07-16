The 2021 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Makes 330 HP And Has Lots Of Blue

Photo : Maserati

Maserati unveiled its first electrified offering today, the Ghibli Hybrid that will make 330 horsepower in a mild hybrid system in part powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder. Maserati claims it will still sound good.



Advertisement

That’s thanks to an “optimized exhaust” with “specially designed resonators.” Not surprisingly, the entirety of Maserati’s press release seems aimed at trying to convince its fans that the hybrid is not a complete betrayal, even though Maserati has announced electrification plans for a while , with the GranTurismo and GranCabrio set to debut with the full-electric treatment next year.

Maserati told Autoblog that the Ghibli Hybrid won’t be coming to the U.S. but future Maserati hybrids and electrics might.

Advertisement

From Maserati’s press release:

In perfect harmony with its DNA, Maserati has chosen a hybrid solution focused primarily on improving performance, while also reducing fuel consumption and cutting emissions. The hybrid technology exploits kinetic energy the car accumulates when in motion, recovering it and transforming it into electricity during deceleration and braking, and storing it in a battery. The innovative powertrain, the outcome of in-depth engineering development work by the technicians and engineers of the Maserati Innovation Lab in Modena, combines an internal combustion engine (4 cylinders, turbo, displacement of 2.0 l) with a 48 volt alternator and an additional electric supercharger (e-Booster), supported by a battery. This solution is unique in its segment, and is the first in a new generation of powertrains, with the perfect trade-off between performance, efficiency and driving pleasure.

The power numbers are 15 horsepower than what the current base Ghibli gets out of its V6, though 55 hp more than what the Ghibli Diesel makes. The diesel, sold in Europe, gets 31.3 mpg, while the Ghibli Hybrid gets up to 27 mpg.

The numbers Maserati thinks fans will care more about: the Ghibli Hybrid does zero to 62 mph in a claimed 5.7 seconds, with a top speed of 158 mph.

Advertisement

Aside from the powertrain, the biggest differences will be in the styling and color, which has hints of blue all over it, which Maserati says will be their way going forward of signaling that a given Maserati is electrified. As in here:

Photo : Maserati

Advertisement

The rear light clusters have also been redone, as has the front grille. The car will also debut Maserati Connect, a new system for over-the-air updates. You can see more below.