Man Attacks Car With Kids In It With A Knife Because He Thought It Was Parked Illegally

Florida may get most of the attention when it comes to wild crimes, but Georgia still has plenty of unhinged people ready to give Florida a run for its money. Remember, this is a state where more than 1.7 million people voted for Herschel Fucking Walker instead of a literal pastor to represent them in the Senate. The latest incident involves a Georgia man who attacked a car with a knife simply because he thought it was illegally parked in a handicapped spot.

WSB-TV reports that it all began when Syreeta Mack parked at a Buford, Georgia Walmart with her two children in the car. She’d reportedly had back surgery recently and had a handicap placard that allowed her to park in one of the handicapped spots. But since the placard wasn’t hanging down completely straight, one man later identified as James Michael Fay allegedly decided that instead of reporting a possibly illegally parked car, he would take matters into his own hands.

According to dash cam footage, Fay allegedly pulled out a knife and began to key knife her car. On the plus side, he didn’t shoot her, so at least there’s that. Mack reportedly confronted Fay inside the store, where he insisted her car didn’t have a placard on display even though she claimed she did. The police were called, and Fay was arrested and charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass damage. He reportedly bonded out later that day.

WSB-TV Bureau Chief Matt Johnson later went to Fay’s house for an interview. “Do you think that gave you the right to damage her car?” Johnson asked regarding Fay still claiming he didn’t see a placard. “If she was parked illegally, then yes,” he told Johnson. “I mean, you couldn’t leave a note?” Johnson said. Fay then replied, “And what would the note have done?”

“People need to mind the business that pays them,” Mack told Johnson separately. “If you feel like someone is doing something illegal, call the police. You don’t have to step in and be a vigilante, because you can end up being a perp instead.”