With EV adoption on the horizon, many still have range and charging anxiety. Will there be a charger available where I’m going? Will it give me enough juice to get back home? These are the questions a lot of potential EV owners are asking. Now, Lucid should be able to offer some reassurance to Air owners, thanks to a new home charger that can deliver up to 80 miles of range per hour plugged in .

The company released the new charger as part of its line of new Lucid vehicle accessories. Called the Lucid Connected Home Charging Station, it makes a big promise: using AC charging and capable of supporting up to 19.2 kWh , it can deliver up to 80 miles of range per hour. That’s fast er than a lot of chargers currently on the market. For comparison, that’s much faster than Tesla’s home charger, though we should note, Tesla previously offered a home charger that matched Lucid’s 19.2-kWh rate, but it’s not available to buy currently. Today, the fastest Tesla home charger you can buy maxes out at 11.5 kWh.

For comparison, Ford’s ChargeStation Pro for the F-150 Lightning is only able to add up to 30 miles of range per hour.



The Lucid Connected Home Charging Station is also well-connected. It supports bi-directional charging and has built-in wifi to support over-the-air updates. It retails for $1,200, slightly cheaper than Ford’s charger ($1,310) but way more expensive than Tesla’s ($400).



Lucid also dropped a few more accessories for its EV. There’s a $2,000 roof carrier called the Lucid Air Cargo Capsule that can hold 11.47 cubic feet of stuff ; roof crossbars that cost $500 and can support up to 165 lbs for racks to hold your bikes, kayaks, or other gear; and $250 all- weather floor mats. And if you’re worried about those roof accessories impacting your range, Lucid says they’ve been aerodynamically engineered for low drag . (But you’ll probably notice a drop in range, naturally.)



All the accessories can be ordered now. The roof accessories and floor mats will be available at the end of the year while the home charger will be available in limited quantities until 2023.

