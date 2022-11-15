The Lucid Air Grand Touring may have a polarizing design, but it boasts some seriously impressive specs. It makes 819 hp and 885 lb-ft of torque while still offering a 516-mile range. You can also upgrade to the Performance version that makes 1,050 hp and 921 lb-ft of torque. But they’re all extremely pricey, with the Air Grand Touring starting at $154,000 and the GT Performance starting at $179,000. If that’s a bit much for your wallet, we’ve got good news: Lucid just introduced two new Air models that should be a bit more affordable.

2023 Lucid Air Pure

Eventually, there will be a single-motor version, but at launch the Air Pure will only be available in dual-motor form. It makes 480 hp total and comes with a battery rated at 410 miles of range. Lucid also says the lighter, smaller battery pack increases rear legroom. If you can find a powerful enough charger, the Air Pure can reportedly add 200 miles of range in only 15 minutes. It’s still quick, too, launching from zero to 60 mph in a claimed 3.8 seconds.

While an advanced driver-assist system is standard, you can also upgrade to the fancier LIDAR-equipped system that also adds more advanced driver-assistance features, as well as a surround-view camera system blind spot monitoring. The roof is now aluminum, rather than panoramic glass, and the Pure can be ordered in new paint color called Fathom Blue, shown above. Pricing starts at $87,000, and deliveries begin in December.

2023 Lucid Air Touring

The Air Touring sits between the Pure and the Grand Touring, making 620 hp from its dual-motor powertrain. That’s enough to hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, and yet, the range also increases to 425 miles. Similar to the Air Pure, the Touring can add a claimed 200 miles in 15 minutes on a high-speed charger.

It’s also more focused on luxury than the Pure. The Touring gets full-grain Nappa leather upholstery and open-pore wood trim, and it can be ordered with a massive glass roof that spans almost the entire length of the car. Pricing starts at $107,400, and deliveries begin in November.

2023 Lucid Air Sapphire

The range-topping Air Sapphire won’t go on sale until next year, and Lucid’s waiting until closer to that launch to reveal a lot of the specs, but what we do know is that it will start at $249,000 and have a three-motor powertrain making more than 1,200 hp. It’ll supposedly hit 60 mph in 1.89 seconds. So while it will cost a lot, it’ll be even quicker than the Tesla Model S Plaid.