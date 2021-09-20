The Emira, Lotus’s last ICE car, got its name in April ahead of its full debut in July. It will be powered by a Mercedes-AMG four-cylinder or a “Lotus-honed” V6, the latter of which will come first, with deliveries next spring. Even better, Lotus said Monday it will also have a cheaper, “entry-level” Emira in 2023, starting at an almost-manageable £59,995.

The price for the Emira V6 First Edition in the U.K. instead is £75,995, Lotus said Monday, while in Europe it will be €95,995. Both of those numbers are between $100,000 and $115,000 at current currency rates; Lotus said that it will release official U.S. pricing “in the coming weeks.”

All of that money gets you a lightweight sports car that is intended to also be comfortable, not always a given with Lotus. The company today noted, for example, that the Emira would have power steering.

The car rides on 20-inch ultra-lightweight V-spoke forged alloy wheels. They’re diamond cut to create a premium two-tone finish, though silver or gloss black versions are available as a no-cost option. Two-piece brake discs with branded calipers are part of the First Edition spec, plus a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). The First Edition comes in one of six vibrant paint colours: Seneca Blue – which was seen at the car’s launch in July – plus Magma Red, Hethel Yellow, Dark Verdant, Shadow Grey and Nimbus Grey. More colours will be available during 2022. Exterior details include LED lights all round, a titanium exhaust finisher, heated power-fold door mirrors and rear parking sensors. The Lower Black Pack is fitted as standard, which means the front bumper air blades, front splitter, side sills and rear diffuser are all in finished in gloss black. There are seven interior colour choices, all available at no extra cost. They are red, black, grey and tan Nappa leather, as well as black Alcantara with either red, yellow or grey stitching. Satin chrome trim finishers, white interior mood lighting and Lotus-branded sill kick plates complete the premium look. The heated seats feature 12-way adjustability and two memory presets linked to the door mirrors (driver’s seat only). Climate control, cruise control, keyless start and selectable drive modes are all included.

Modern infotainment as well:

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and satellite navigation (in selected markets) are integrated into the Emira V6 First Edition, supported by Bluetooth and USB/12v sockets. The 10-channel/340W premium audio system has been developed in partnership with respected British brand KEF and includes DAB digital radio. All functions are accessed through a 10.25-inch centrally mounted touch-screen, with driver feedback through a 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster ahead of the multi-function steering wheel. Three more option packs are fitted as standard to the car, making four in total. The Drivers Pack gives customer the choice of Tour or Sport suspension with Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport tyres, or Sport suspension with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres. The Design Pack adds privacy glass, sports pedals, a black Alcantara headliner, and the choice of black, red, yellow or silver painted brake callipers. Lotus-branded footwell mats are also included. The Convenience Pack adds front parking sensors, rear reversing camera, rain-sensing wipers with aero blades, auto-dimming mirrors and a rear luggage storage net.

The Toyota 3.5-liter V6 is supercharged and makes 400 horsepower, coupled with a six-speed manual transmission that Lotus says has a “visible gear change mechanism,” though Lotus also says there is a six-speed automatic optional for £1,800. Lotus claims the Emira will go from zero to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, the kind of number that seems a little slow by modern standards but also one that (if true) is still blistering fast.

It has also just occurred to me that a lot (most?) of the buyers of the Emira V6 First Edition are probably treating it as some sort of investment, given that it is the First of the Last. That probably also means they won’t be doing too much driving in it, and driving is the only thing Lotuses are good for. Alas.

