Lightning Strike Destroys Corvette And Chevrolet Cars At Dealer

They say that one of the safest places to be during a thunderstorm is inside a car. Apparently, the car’s metallic shell acts as a faraday cage to direct the electricity around you, keeping you safe and secure. But one car that you don’t want to be inside is one that’s parked next to a gas storage tank on a car lot.



Over the weekend, a gas storage tank at a Georgia car dealer was struck by lightning, causing it to explode and destroy several cars on the forecourt. Thankfully, the showroom was closed at the time, so nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

According to local news station WTVM, the Sons Chevrolet car dealership in Columbus, GA, was hit by lightning during a storm over the weekend. The lightning hit a gas tank around the rear of the dealership, which ignited and destroyed cars around it – including a Corvette, Ram panel van and several Chevrolet SUVs.

Cars caught up in the blast have been left with damage like smashed windows, broken doors and bodywork that’s been ripped off. It’s a tough site to look upon if you’re an avid Chevy fan.

Despite the damage caused in the incident, managers at Sons Chevrolet told WTVM that the business would remain to operate as usual, and opened its doors once again on Monday.

While it’s safe to be inside a car when it’s struck by lightning, as this run a Prius had with a thunderstorm shows, there are many times when you don’t what to be around electrical storms.

Lightning strikes left California firefighters facing the drive through hell, and other electrical storms have even ripped up sections of highway and thrown them into the air and through the windows of oncoming traffic. Stay safe out there.