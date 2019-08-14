Photo: Lexus

The Lexus LC 500 was released three years ago to a hell of a lot of fanfare because it’s one hell of a good looking car with just the perfect amount of performance. Turns out, though, that it can be improved with just one little fix: a beautiful but subtle green limited edition paint job.



Lexus is calling this color Nori Green, and it’s only making its appearance on 100 lucky cars as a way to celebrate a really damn good vehicle. The company isn’t making any actual mechanical changes, according to its press release. You’re just getting a beautiful green pearl sheen and some new interior that’s intended to class things up without going overboard on a revamp.

The two-tone color scheme of the interior—tan paired with a darker brown—is really, really nice. The warm shade of the leather is inviting in the way that I always imagine 1970s conversation pit-style living rooms would be, except this is far more elegant and not at all a tacky and dated stylistic choice. It’s a good pair for olive exterior.

There’s only one other change for the Inspiration Series mode, and that’s a custom sill plate, laser cut to look like the rear brake lights. I have to say, it’s a really nice, subtle way to remind you that this car is limited edition.

Pricing isn’t available yet—it’s set to be announced closer to the car’s release this fall—but given that the standard LC 500 starts at $92,950, I’d expect this edition to settle comfortably close, if not in, the six digit field.