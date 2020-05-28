Let's Compare The New Acura TLX Type S With Its Legendary TL Type S Predecessor

Image : Andrew P Collins , Photo : Acura

The corner of the internet that’s obsessed with cars has been alight with praise for the 2021 Acura TLX Type S design all day. Indeed, it’s a huge step up in style from the automaker’s post-2009 sedans. But let’s chat: Is the new Type S prettier than the legendary Type S from the end of the 2000s?



The third-generation Acura TL, which ran from model years 2004 to 2008, was and is widely regarded as one of the best looking Hondas with an “A” badge of all time. I think the fact that the 2009 model replacing it, with its infamous chrome beak, was particularly ghastly help solidify the third-gen as a darling but the fact remains: The last Acura Type S sedan is still a great-looking car.

The new one is too, I’m pleased to report. And it will probably be a whole lot faster than the non-turbo 2007 model. But we can’t drive it yet, so for now, we’ll just have to pontificate about the look and what’s available of the spec sheet.

Since I found a whole bunch of images, you can click through for a little comparison I put together.

But first: A few posted specs:

Annoyingly, the power and weight figures, which is of course what everyone’s wondering about and will give us a sense of how hard the new Type S hauls, are being reserved for a later announcement. But the fact that the 2021 TLX Type S will have a unique engine (the regular 2021 TLX runs a 2.0-liter turbo) is a good sign that Acura’s taking performance seriously.

According to Acura, the new base TLX will have 272 HP and 280 lb-ft of torque, an overall edge on the old Type S. Acura is also stating that the new Type S’s all-wheel drive system will be able to send 70 percent of the engine’s power to the rear wheels, and all these factors have me optimistic that the car will, in fact, be a performer.

But like I said–nobody will know until the cars start to hit the streets. So while we wait, let’s see how the design compares to the car’s epic predecessor.