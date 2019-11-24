Lamborghini's V12 Vision Gran Turismo Concept Is Pointy, On The Moon For Some Reason

There’s a new Lamborghini out. No, not the Sián from back in September, though it is related in some respects. It’s the V12 Vision Gran Turismo Concept and it’s going to be available in Gran Turismo Sport for PlayStation 4 next year.

In a press release introducing the car, Lamborghini says that this car will emphasize “fun to drive” when it becomes available in the game next year.

The V12 Vision Gran Turismo Concept takes the 819-hp hybrid powertrain from the limited production Sián FKP 37 revealed back in September and wraps it in a new, even more angular single-seat body. While the car will only race virtually, Lamborghini claim that the exterior design was developed with aerodynamics in mind.

Image : Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.

The single-seat layout is another attempt by Lamborghini to introduce more aeronautically-inspired design choices, kind of like the Reventon’s flat gray paint and the Egoista concept’s similar single-seat shape. Lamborghini says that you enter this car from the front like a fighter plane and all of the driver readouts are projected on the front glass.



Image : Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.

The press photos are melodramatic in a way that can only come from Sant’Agata Bolognese. They even have the car on the moon for some reason. Hey, if it gets the Twitch crowd going maybe it’s for the best.

Why is this? Why? Image : Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.

Crazy press shots aside, I’m not loving this. I understand that video games are an important publicity venue for Lamborghini, it’s hard for me to get excited about a car that simply doesn’t exist and will never exist.

Image : Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.

While this car won’t ever make it to the road, there still is hope for batshit Lamborghinis to make their mark on real race tracks. We reported back in August that Lamborghini may enter an offering in the forthcoming Hypercar class at Le Mans. I hope they do because this thing isn’t really doing it for me.