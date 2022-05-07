Earlier this week, Lamborghini unveiled the Huracán GT3 EVO2, the third iteration of the Italian manufacturer’s GT3 racing car. The Huracán features a comprehensive upgrade package to improve upon the original EVO, introduced in 2019. Lamborghini initially debuted a few components of this evolution package on its track-day hypercar, the Essenza SCV12.



The Huracán now features ten electronically actuated throttle bodies for its naturally-aspirated V10 engine to improve the efficiency of the engine’s valves. It also makes maintenance easier for crews as it’s mounted to the engine with only four screws.

The car has also received several aerodynamic upgrades. The most prominent changes were the removal of the Huracán’s side air intakes and the inclusion of a hexagonal air scoop and rear fin. A new diffuser and rear wing were introduced to increase the car’s outright performance capabilities. The aero changes are also meant to make the GT3 EVO2 resemble the road-going Huracán STO.

Giorgio Sanna, Lamborghini Head of Motorsport, stated:

“The new Huracán GT3 EVO2 is not simply an evolution of the current car. It’s a new project that reinforces the technological transfer between Lamborghini’s motorsport division and the company and inherits two difficult tasks: to prove as successful as the previous generations of Huracán GT3, which have won more than 40 international titles in six seasons, and to match its commercial success by helping to reach the target of 500 Huracán racing cars since 2015.”

The Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 will make its competitive debut in the 2023 24 Hours of Daytona. The production model has proven to be prolific for the manufacturer. Last month, Lamborghini announced that it built its 20,000th Huracán after eight years of production. With new iterations being introduced at nearly regular intervals every few years, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Huracán is around for another eight years.