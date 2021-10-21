Driving cars can be confusing; there’s all the controls to think about, hazards to avoid and, if its a supercar, you’re always on edge that you might scuff your precious paintwork. But for one luxury car driver in Austria, they failed at the fundamentals of driving and plowed their Lamborghini into a lake.

According to the Austrian fire service in the town of Mondsee, officers in the area were called in to recover a Lamborghini Huracán that had driven into the Mondsee lake on Tuesday night.

Police reported that the Lamborghini was being driven by a 31-year-old Swiss person, who apparently forgot which pedal meant stop and which was go.

Law enforcement said that the driver stopped to let their passenger out, and then tried to turn the car around next to the lake. In a release, they said the driver “must have mixed up the brake and accelerator pedals and drove backwards into the Mondsee.”

The Lamborghini sank about 15 meters — or 50 feet — from the bank of the lake. Despite the sinking car, the driver was able to escape and swim back to land. They were later taken to a local hospital to treat their injuries.

The rescue effort required five firefighters, a team of fire department divers, a tow truck and a recovery crane. According to the fire service, the whole ordeal took three hours to remove the Huracán from the lake.

After the incident, police in the area joked that the driver had been attempting to replicate the famous Lotus submarine car that James Bond drives in The Spy Who Loved Me.

It must be tough driving a Lamborghini these days. Earlier this month, we reported that another European Huracán driver had their brand new car confiscated as they drove it home from the dealer.