Ken Block Shipped His Hoonitruck To A Chinese Mountain So You Could See Climbkhana 2 On 11/18

Bradley Brownell
Screenshot: Toyo Tires on YouTube

You may know Ken Block from such films as Gymkhana 10, or Climbkhana. The latter of the two was a wild sideways-and-smokey run up Pikes Peak with cinematography help from the legendary Jeff Zwart. Pikes Peak is dangerous when you aren’t drifting and showboating for the camera, which made that one perhaps Block’s most exciting film. In an effort for ever-wilder clips, the Hoonigan crew shipped off to China for a Climbkhana sequel, this time up China’s famous Heaven’s Gate road.

You may know that road from Volkswagen’s speed run up it earlier this year. Romain Dumas took his electric ID.R prototype up the road as it wound around 99 tight corners in 10.9 kilometers up the face of Tianmen Mountain on the way to “Heaven’s Gate” in 7:38.585 minutes.

Despite Ken’s highly-modified 1977 Ford F-150 Hoonitruck deriving 914 hp from a twin turbo 3.5 liter Ford Performance/Roush Yates EcoBoost V6 engine straight out of Ford’s Le Mans-winning GTE Pro program, it’s unlikely that he will be able to beat Volkswagen’s record-setting time. He’ll be far too busy converting the rear tires into smoke and avoiding sheer cliff face falls.

This is the official trailer for Climbkhana 2, which will be released to the world on Monday, 11/18. I’m already getting hyped, because this video is going to require it.

