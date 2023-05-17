Best Commercial Ever (You and Your Johnson)

Because let’s face it: Sure your friends, your girl and your family might all enjoy and respect what you can do with your Johnson, but no one has the connection with it that you do. Your one-on-one time with your Johnson is pretty special. It may not be the biggest thing around and can occasionally be hard to handle, but it’s all about how you use it.

Advertisement

And you come from a proud, long line of Johnson lovers. The company revolutionized the early days of outboard motoring when it started way back in 1923, after all. Your father, grandfather, your great-grand father — all Johnson men. And now you, with Johnson in hand, continue this fine tradition.

Someday your kids will take hold of a Johnson and feel the same thrill. Even though Johnsons haven’t been built under the nameplate since 2007, with the right maintenance, your Johnson can be enjoyed for years to come.

Nike Summer Ready Sale
20% off
Nike Summer Ready Sale

Dive in
Whether you’re sweating profusely on your daily run or just hanging in the sunshine, Nike’s Summer Ready Sale has shoes and clothes for both.

Use the promo code CAMPNIKE
Advertisement

You fill with pride as you look back at a long linage of Johnson fans. A few quick tugs gets that small but mighty Johnson in the drink as you head back to shore.