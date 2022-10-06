The days of Jeremy Clarkson’s now-famous Diddly Squat Farm’s restaurant may now be numbered. According to the BBC, The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm presenter has been ordered to shut down the cafe and restaurant located on his farm.



The order comes from the West Oxfordshire District Council after a “mostly outdoors and very rustic” restaurant opened on the Chadlington property in July, despite the fact two applications were rejected. The council claims Clarkson broke planning laws when the establishment opened.

According to the outlet, the WODC ordered Clarkson and his farm to undergo a number of changes within six weeks of getting the notice on August 12th. It’s now been about eight weeks.

They include removing all mobile toilets, all tables that would be used by diners, and “landscaping materials”. It said there was “unlawful” use of the farm and said its “nature, scale [and] siting is unsustainable and incompatible with its countryside location within the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty”.

The council said the farm must also stop selling products other than those made on the farm, those made within a 16-mile (25.7km) radius of it, or others that the council has allowed.

“The business continues to operate outside the planning permissions granted and advice has been ignored. The activity has also had a significant impact on the local community.”

This may come as a surprise, but Clarkson’s team doesn’t see it that way. They say some of the requirements that the council asked for were “excessive.” They also contended that the six-week timeline to get the fixes done wouldn’t be nearly enough. In fact, six months would be “more reasonable” in the teams’ estimation.

The BBC reports the Planning Inspectorate has accepted Clarkson’s appeal as valid, but no date has yet been set for a hearing.

Yahoo! Entertainment reports Clarkson and his team found a “cunning little loophole.” Basically, they were able to tell the Council that the use of one of their bars was changing. The move is called “permitted development.”