Jeep and Mopar are now selling high-performance windshield wipers for the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator. Jeep says the new wipers will quickly clear windshields while using less washer fluid. Forget about your stock windshield wipers; these are like Wipers Sport. And while I know that the aftermarket and official accessories catalog for the Jeep Wrangler is unmatched in scope, I wouldn’t have guessed it would ever come down to this — performance wipers!



But the wipers that Jeep Performance Parts has introduced are kind of brilliant, and as silly as it sounds, the wipers do seem to perform at a higher level than the stock windshield wiper and fluid system of late model Jeeps Wranglers.

The Performance Wipers relocate the spray source to the wiper arms, which puts the wet jets closer to the windshield and, presumably, applies more pressure to the dirty area. The wiper arms have 12 laser-cut holes along the whole blade, so the fluid pressure is also greater, and more evenly applied.

Jeep says dirt and debris are washed away on the first stroke of the blades since the 12 wet jets direct the fluid where it belongs. On the old two-nozzle system, the first stroke of the wipers can feel futile when cleaning front glass that’s caked in mud. Or bird poop.

Really, relocating the wet jets would be a good idea for much more than just going off-road. And for more cars than just Jeeps. Right now, the wipers are only available for 2018-2022 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator models.

The part is available now from Mopar, and will cost $140.00. It includes the windshield wiper arms, blades, and tubing needed to install the new system. It also comes with one pair of replacement wiper blades. My biggest question about the kit is whether it locks Jeep drivers into a system that uses proprietary wipers. It seems like that’s likely.

That could be a dealbreaker, depending on the price of the wipers and the inconvenience proprietary blades introduce. I’d rather not have to order blades from Mopar when it’s so easy to go to Costco or AutoZone and buy new blades.



Other than that, it’s pretty neat. I really wanted to make fun of Jeep here. What kind of person would brag about their “High-Performance” windshield wipers? Probably someone I wouldn’t want to hang around long enough to hear all about their hilarious “If you can read this, flip me over!” sticker. These wipers, though, are mostly a Jeep mod I can get behind.

