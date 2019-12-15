Jeep Will Electrify Its Entire Lineup By 2022, Make 'On-Road' Vehicles: Report

Photo: Jeep

Speaking to a bunch of Aussie reporters, Jeep global president Christian Meunier reportedly claimed the entire lineup, including the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator, will get either plug-in hybrid or battery-electric drivetrains in the next couple of years.

For a brand that only just got a diesel-powered Wrangler to the market, a rapid move to electrifying its entire lineup in just two years seems a little far-fetched, though we know plans are already in place for a hybrid Jeep Wrangler next year, and the Renegade and Co mpass are already offered as a plug-in in Europe.

But the move to hybrids and EVs will also signal a big culture change for Jeep, which some of us may not be too thrilled to hear come out of the global president’s mouth, via CarAdvice:

In short, the last decade, globally, has been a significant one for the brand, given the fivefold increase in sales. Jeep believes a roll out of forward-facing electrified models will only help its sales growth continue. “We want to make it more of a sustainable, iconic brand, not only an off-road brand,” Meunier said. “Expand the capability off-road into more of on-road capability, all-weather capability, and fully sustainable and I think that’s why when I said we want to become the greenest SUV brand in the world, we mean it and that is what the company is going to deliver.” ﻿

While I’m not very thrilled about the prospect of more attempts at “on-road” Jeeps, given our nightmarish past with stuff like the Liberty, Commando, and early Compass, it’s a logical move for a company who has to pay Tesla hundreds of millions of dollars to offset its horrible average fleet emissions—even if they had tons of concepts a decade ago they never pushed through.

But beyond emissions and improved efficiency, just think of the... torque we might get? This one is admittedly kind of a hard read for me. I’ve never felt too committed to a Jeep engine.

Jalopnik reached out to Jeep for confirmation and more info and will update when more is available.