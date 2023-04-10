Jeep That Hit Detroit House Might Have Been the Only Thing Still Holding It Up

We’d really prefer it if people would stop driving their cars into other people’s houses (as well as other people’s cars and other people in general), but unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen any time soon. It’s certainly not an everyday occurrence, it happens often enough that we don’t usually don’t cover those stories unless, say, Pete Davidson is the driver. Or in this particular case, there’s a unique angle such as the car now holding up the house it hit.

Fox 2 Detroit reports that earlier today, the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee hit a house on the city’s east side so hard, they wedged the SUV up under the house and knocked it off its foundation. It doesn’t appear that anyone in the house was injured from the crash, but emergency crews reportedly had to cut the driver out of the Grand Cherokee before sending them to the hospital on a stretcher. The driver’s injuries were reportedly non-fatal.

Advertisement

How the driver lost control of their car also has yet to be determined, although it’s reportedly possible that they were driving the wrong way down Charlevoix Street when they did. And considering they managed to knock the house off its foundation, we’re going to guess that speed was also probably a factor. Investigators have yet to determine if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Advertisement

But the real challenge here is going to be getting the Jeep out from under the house. Typically, you’d bring in a tow truck and take it away, but emergency crews reportedly believe that due to the damage to the foundation, the Grand Cherokee is currently holding up that side of the house. If they pull it out without adding proper support first, it could potentially collapse even further.

According to WW J, the house is a “total loss”:

By mid-morning, a crew was able to insert two braces to keep the structure from collapsing so the Jeep could safely be removed. Langton also spoke with the homeowner, David Fisher, at that time. When the crash occurred, Fisher and his girlfriend were inside. Fisher told Langton that he initially thought there had been a gas explosion because the windows were blown out. He quickly rushed to wake up his girlfriend so they could get outside to safety. Both were shaken, but unharmed.

Advertisement

T hey will have one hell of a story to tell at Thanksgiving this year.