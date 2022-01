WRX-Powered 2000 Subaru Impreza 2.5RS - $19,000

Hagerty value: With a car this modified, you can’t really get a fixed estimate

Subarus, to a degree, are built like Legos — just slap pieces from various kits together, and they’ll probably work. Go ahead, pull a turbo engine out of a WRX and throw it into an earlier two-door Impreza. As long as you’ve got room in the engine bay, the only issue you’re likely to run into is wiring.

Americans, still hurt and bitter over never having received the legendary 22B STi, have used this interoperability to their advantage. If Subaru won’t ship a two-door rally car to the States, enthusiasts will build one themselves. But a home-built project comes with its on odds and ends and uniquities, like an air-oil separator that’s only described as “custom-built.” Would you pay $19,000 for a turbo Subaru that forces you to decipher multiple owners’ worth of modifications if anything goes wrong? I sure wouldn’t.