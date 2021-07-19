Jaguar S-Type R, Buick Electra 225, Triumph Daytona: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

Jaguar S-Type R, Buick Electra 225, Triumph Daytona: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

A speedy British luxury sedan, a street legal pocket bike, a Japanese import and more!

Another week means another entry into our series featuring the sweet cars I found for sale online.

To compile this list, I search as much of Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist as I can for interesting vehicles that don’t cost a lot. They may be hilariously unreliable, remarkably unusual, questionably tuned, or maybe something else that stops me in my tracks. Prices for some cars are trending higher due to currently out-of-control used car prices, but I think some good deals are still out there.

2003 Lexus GX 470 - $7,900

2003 Lexus GX 470 - $7,900

The Lexus GX 470 is a capable off-roader dressed up as a luxury SUV. These are popular in the off-roading community and like many vehicles, it’s getting harder to find them for under $10,000. Here’s one that appears to be in good shape and ready for a new owner.

It’s $7,900 on Facebook Marketplace in Troy, Michigan, with 196,000 miles.

1960 Buick Electra 225 - $8,750

1960 Buick Electra 225 - $8,750

Here’s is an old-school slice of American luxury made for cruising down the boulevard. Its 225 name is a reference to its length of over 225 inches. That’s a whole 18 feet long. This example is said to be all-original with paint that still shines and minimal rust.

Pile all of your friends into this bad boy and go for a drive for $8,750 on Facebook Marketplace in Detroit, Michigan, with 65,000 miles.

1972 International 1210 - $6,500

1972 International 1210 - $6,500

Here’s an old, honest truck that appears in pretty good shape for its age and location. During the same time that International Harvester built its fabled Scout, the manufacturer also had a line of pickup trucks.

These were available with a choice of six and eight cylinder engines and available four-wheel-drive. Unfortunately, the seller doesn’t indicate what options this one has. It’s $6,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Buchanan, Michigan, with 48,000 miles.

1968 Triumph Daytona - $8,000

1968 Triumph Daytona - $8,000

The Triumph T100R Daytona Super Sports is named after Buddy Elmore’s 1966 Daytona 200 motorcycle road race win. The T100R Daytona Super Sports was a 500cc twin inspired by Triumph’s racing bikes. It was good for about 41 HP with top speeds over 100 mph. It’s a classic bike with some history.

It’s $8,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Lake Villa, Illinois, with 6,000 miles.

1990 Honda Acty - $6,759

1990 Honda Acty - $6,759

This one is a different kind of old pickup truck. The Honda Acty is a tiny kei class JDM truck that’s as cute as a button. It features a 650cc inline-three mated to a manual transmission with 4x4 capability. These are useful on a farm and off-road, but make awesome little city trucks, too!

It’s $6,759 on Facebook Marketplace in Phoenix, Arizona, with 51,573 miles.

1987 Yamaha YSR50 - $2,500

1987 Yamaha YSR50 - $2,500

If you missed out on the last YSR50 that I featured, or wished it had its original engine, this might be your bike! The Yamaha YSR50 is a rad pint-sized sportbike. They were basically road-legal pocket bikes, and they looked a lot like the big race bikes of the era.

These adorable things are pretty rare nowadays and this one has its factory engine and rad graphics.

This street legal pocket bike is $2,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Campton, Kentucky, with 6,000 miles.

2005 Jaguar S-Type R

2005 Jaguar S-Type R

This week’s enthusiast car is something a bit different for our British car fans. The S-Type R was Jaguar’s answer to BMW’s M and Audi’s S cars of the era. Under the hood of this luxury sedan is a 4.2-liter supercharged V8 shoving 400 HP and 408 lb-ft torque to the rear wheels. Autocar described the S-Type R as a solid used car buy and Autotrader calls it underrated.

This one appears to be in good shape with recent service. It’s $10,900 on Facebook Marketplace in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan, with 103,000 miles.

2001 Blue Bird ‘Cool Bus’ - $10,000

2001 Blue Bird ‘Cool Bus’ - $10,000

This hot rod school bus looks like it started life as a Freightliner FS-65 with a Blue Bird body, but it has been given a huge list of upgrades. It has reflective tinted windows an aero kit, more diamond plating than you can wrap your head around and a Sony sound system. It’s powered by a Cummins 5.9-liter straight six.

It would certainly make for an interesting platform for a skoolie conversion, but I love it. It’s $10,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

1963 Shala-Vette - $10,000

1963 Shala-Vette - $10,000

The Shala-Vette is the brainchild of designer Dick Dean. Dean ran George Barris’ Kustom City and even did some of the designs credited to Barris. The Shala-Vette was one of the many fiberglass bodies that one could fit to Volkswagen Beetle running gear back in the day. It looks like a Corvette mashed together with a dune buggy. Only about 10 of these were made, making them quite rare.

This one looks to be in good shape and it’s $10,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Terre Haute, Indiana.

That’s it for this week! Have you purchased a car from one of these posts? If so, I want to know.

If you know of a weird car for sale on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist, drop it down in the comments or send it along in an email! If the car’s still for sale, we may feature it on a future post.

