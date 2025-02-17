Motorcycles

It's Wild How Much Your Bike Affects Your Riding Style

Moving from ADVs to a sportbike has me feeling like a new rider all over again

By
Amber DaSilva
Comments (3)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled It&#39;s Wild How Much Your Bike Affects Your Riding Style
Photo: Amber DaSilva / Jalopnik

Last month I got myself a shiny new-to-me Suzuki GSX-8R, all yellow and black, to replace my stolen F800GS. The new bike is my first non-ADV since 2019 or so, and it’s made me realize something: My riding style is completely geared around narrow bikes with wide bars. Riding a sportbike, after all these ADVs, is absolutely wild.

Suggested Reading

At $229 Per Month, The $52,000 Prologue Is Cheaper To Lease Than Any Other Honda Model
Honda Will Lease You A Used Car Because Everything Is Too Expensive And We Live In Hell
25 Years After Launching America’s First Hybrid, 25 Percent Of Honda’s Sales Are Hybrids
It's Time To Discontinue The Model S | Jalopinions
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

At $229 Per Month, The $52,000 Prologue Is Cheaper To Lease Than Any Other Honda Model
Honda Will Lease You A Used Car Because Everything Is Too Expensive And We Live In Hell
25 Years After Launching America’s First Hybrid, 25 Percent Of Honda’s Sales Are Hybrids
It's Time To Discontinue The Model S | Jalopinions
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

A few prior bike experiences have made me think about just how weirdly I ride motorcycles. The Honda CRF300L felt perfectly natural to me much in the same way that track riding didn’t, because my experience on two wheels far predates my M endorsement. I grew up on bicycles, usually mountain bikes, so I’m very accustomed to hanging my body over the frame while the bike leans, bounces, and occasionally crashes under me.

Advertisement

Related Content

What Do You Want to Know About the 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000?
Suzuki's First Electric Car Looks Like Moo Deng

Related Content

What Do You Want to Know About the 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000?
Suzuki's First Electric Car Looks Like Moo Deng

Predictably, this is how I ride motorcycles. At least, it was, back when I was riding narrow bikes with upright seating positions and wide handlebars for leverage. Now, leaning the bike under me for a slow-speed corner in an intersection is weird. I’m pitched over the clipons, missing the leverage on the front end.

To be clear, the bike rides great. I’m enjoying myself on it. But it’s shown me I need to reevaluate how I ride — I’m no longer rocketing down hills at speeds ill-advised for my open-face bicycle helmet, trusting a 30-lb bike on 29-inch wheels to handle the terrain for me. Champ School taught me how to recognize a different riding style than my own, and the Suzuki is going to drill it into my head.