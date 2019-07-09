We’re almost at mid-engine Corvette time, officially set for a week from Thursday. But the closer we get, the more leaks will spring. First we saw the back of the thing, and here is what purports to be the full, real-deal, 2020 C8 Corvette, with the engine behind the driver and everything. Even if the picture is a bit smudgey.

First posted, as far as we can tell, as part of a video by Youtuber Street Speed 717 (it’s at the 6:57 mark or so), it looks as if it was quick cell phone photo taken in a General Motors facility, with the background obscured:

We’re not going to officially declare “THIS IS IT” just yet, but it looks close enough to all the prototypes we’ve seen that it’s pretty convincing.

Take this, the back photo, and some interior shots floating around, the exhaust noise and boom, there you have it. A glimpse at the mid-engine Corvette.

H/t to Brian Williams!