Speed. Exhilaration. Performance. Leaking on the internet before the official debut is supposed to happen. These are the hallmarks of the Chevrolet Corvette dynasty, at least in recent years, and the upcoming new mid-engine 2020 C8 Corvette seems it will not disappoint.



Behold! I give you, before you are supposed to see it later this month, what appears to be the back of the car, leaked to Corvette Forum and Instagram. The photo was first published on Corvette Blogger. (Go here if the ‘gram disappears.)

To be clear, it’s not certain yet whether this really is the C8 or not. But I am confident it is real, and a close examination of the photo against spy shots we’ve seen corroborates this hunch. Where, or when, the photo was taken remains unclear. Neither the Instagram post nor the forum post give us any hints there.

At first glance you can be forgiven for thinking it’s the current C7 Corvette, or even, God forbid, a Camaro, but it is not. Though this design keeps the Corvette’s familiar two-on-each-side taillight setup, and the B-pillar from this angle sure looks like the C7, that rear bumper is totally different. And that rear spoiler definitely matches up with the recent spy shots we’ve seen.

Chevrolet is set to reveal the newly mid-engined Corvette at an event on July 18. I bet it’ll be onstage in blue.

(H/T to Brian Williams)