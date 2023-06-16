Folks, in the words of our era’s great poets, Santana featuring Rob Thomas, it’s a hot one. One might even say it’s like seven inches from the midday sun. It’s approximately ten thousand degrees in New York right now, and that gorgeous sun has put one thing in my mind: Wrenching.

Well, the heat, and the fact that I’ve been hanging out in it while resurrecting my 2013 BMW F800GS. It’s so nice to have a wrenching project again, something I can tinker with and fix and improve, and I want you to feel that same joy. So today, we’re looking for your next project, something you can really sink some afternoons into. In other words, we’re looking for the internet’s Dopest Cars.