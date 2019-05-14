Truck Yeah The trucks are good!

The 2019 Ford Ranger may not be getting as much attention anymore as trucks like the 2020 Jeep Gladiator, but it’s an important contender from arguably the truckiest automaker out there. That’s why I’m excited to take this Lightning Blue pickup on a road trip from Michigan to Virginia. What do Jalopnik readers want to learn about this machine?

When I first saw the 2019 Ford Ranger at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, I was a bit underwhelmed by just how similar it looked to the T6 model that’d been on sale internationally for some time. I guess I was just hoping for something a bit fresher. But that’s not to say it’s not handsome, because this truck in my driveway definitely is:

I had a chance to drive the Ranger for a few minutes at the Jeep Gladiator press drive, but that was a base trim and this is a Lariat. I’ll be doing mostly highway driving on this journey, but you never know—if I see a cheap rust-free car that I like, I may also be towing. (Editor’s note: We are all praying he drives past a fuel-injected FB RX-7.) And if I see a dirt trail that I can’t resist somewhere between southeast Michigan and northern Virginia, I may also be off-roading.

So tell me, fine Jalopnik truck fans: What do you want to know about the 2019 Ford Ranger?

