If You're Against Sitting While Driving Boy Do I Have A Vehicle For You

Are you someone with a standing desk? If you are, I have a question to ask you: how can you deal with the hypocrisy of sitting down to drive, when you have so clearly aligned yourself with the ethos of standing? Well, I’m happy to say that there’s finally a solution to your problem. As we speak on the webbed-site Bring a Trailer exists a fantastic vehicle that you drive while standing. And, it’s cool as hell. It’s a 1934 Twin Coach Delivery Truck, and it’s exactly what you need.

First, just look at this adorable trolley-style little gremlin. Space utilization fetishists like myself should be overcome at the sight of it, as it encloses every cubic inch of volume that its footprint commands, with a nearly cubical body.

The engine is up front, but inside the cab, with the area above the engine being designed to hold even more cargo. So, it has a hood, of sorts, over the Hercules four-banger, but it’s wood and has railings because unlike most hoods, you can pile stuff on this one and it won’t go flying off into the windshield of the car behind you.

The rear is set up with shelving and lighting powered by a separate 12V battery (the rest of the electricals are a nostalgic 6V), and there is, notably, no driver’s seat, just as promised. If you’re wondering how you stand and drive, there’s a video that shows you:

Sure, it seems a bit strange, but those tall, springy pedals make it possible.

Twin Coach made a lot of trolleys—you can see that influence here—and buses. The name comes from the company’s innovative use of dual engines in a number of bus designs, which they used on a number of trucks and even a novel twin engine race car built under the Faegol name, which I covered here before.

These Twin Coaches were once popular delivery vehicles for things like milkmen—you can see a period example here in some documentation that comes with the car:

Look how much airy, open space you have in this thing! It’d be like commuting in a sunroom! Sure, longer commutes in traffic may have you wishing for a seat, but no seat means you can do squats while in traffic, and show up at work with the ass you’ve always dreamed of! What modern car can offer you that?

I just really love the look of this thing. I feel like the right sort of person could pull this off as a really novel daily driver, maybe with some fold-down seats for those times you and your passengers just don’t feel like standing anymore.

It’s currently in use as a coffee truck, and I guess that’s cool too, but I’m pretty sure you could turn this room on wheels into pretty much anything you want.

It’s been really well maintained and is said to run just fine, so no need to worry about maintenance or repairs! I’m sure Autozone has any Twin Coach or Hercules engine parts that you’d ever need, right? Of course they do.

Bidding is currently a bit over seven grand at the moment, with about a week to go. Someone needs to snap this up and have a really adorably bonkers city car. Oh, and it appears to be period-correct in that it has only one taillight and no indicators, so you may want to upgrade those.

Live that standing desk commitment the cool way for once, dammit!