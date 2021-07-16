If You Want To Take On The Bronco Sasquatch The Jeep Wrangler's Xtreme Recon Package Will Cost $3,995

A leak revealed Jeep’s Xtreme Recon Package late last month and the company just “officially” revealed the package and its pricing at the Chicago Auto Show . Probably the most extreme off-road package ever for a Jeep, the package will set you back $3,995.

To recap, the Xtreme Recon Package turns the Wrangler into even more of an off-road beast. It includes:

LT315/70R17C (35-inch) BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires

17-inch by 8-inch beadlock wheels

Swing gate reinforcement

4.56:1 axle ratio

1.5-inch factory suspension lift with uniquely tuned shocks

The result of all of this is what Jeep is saying are best- in- class approach and departure angles (47.4 and 40.4 respectively) and best in class ground clearance and water fording capability. This package is only available on Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited with the 3.6-liter V6 and eTorque and Wrangler 392. That means, looking at Jeep’s current pricing, a fully loaded Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited with this package should be over $60,000 with the Wrangler 392 cresting $80,000.

How does this pricing compare to the next closest extreme off-road SUV, the Bronco with the Sasquatch package? Well, the Sasquatch package is more widely available for one. Ford doesn’t just limit the package to the upper trims of the Bronco. You can get it on every single trim level. Is it cheaper? That depends. The price weirdly varies depending on trim. On the Base and Big Bend, the package is $1,000 more than the Jeep at $4,995; On Black Diamond, it’s $4,495; Outer Banks it’s $4,200; Badlands it’s just $2,495. The Wildtrack and First Edition trims get the package standard. Any way you go about it though, the Wrangler with the Xtreme Recon Package and a Bronco with the Sasquatch Package are the top of the pile when it comes to off-road supremacy. It should be interesting to see how this fight plays out.