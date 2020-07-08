Identify The Cars In This Slideshow Slog To Win Prizes And Help The NAACP

Illustration : Jason Torchinsky

Introducing Slideshow Slog, a new game where we make a big, brutal, unwieldy slideshow full of car pictures and you play by clicking, and clicking, and clicking... and trying to figure out exactly what cars are on each slide.



That’s pretty much all there is to it. And to make it something of an altruistic endeavor, you do have to pay to play: A $5 donation to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is the ticket you need to be prize-eligible for the inaugural Slideshow Slog, and I’ll let the bossman explain how winning will actually work .

From Jalopnik Editor In Chief Rory Carroll:

If there’s one thing we know, it’s that Jalopnik readers love clicking through a good slideshow. Today, it’s even better because by clicking through this particular slideshow, you can help us raise money for the NAACP.

The first round’s prize package comes courtesy of Honda and Acura and it absolutely rips:



Image : Matt Sloustcher

Honda Canada 30th Anniversary Special Edition Monopoly Board (NIB)

1:18 Scale model of the 2019 IMSA Championship-winning ARX-05 by Top Speed models (NIB)

2019 IMSA Championship poster, signed by Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor

Championship hat given to drivers, team members, and special guests following Acura Team Penske’s clinching of the 2019 IMSA Championship at Petit Le Mans.

Image : Matt Sloustcher

Here’s how you win:



Open an e-mail window and type fun@jalopnik.com in the “to” field

Start clicking through the slideshow and entering the year , make and model of every car you see on each slide into the body of the e-mail. It should look like “1: 1991 Dodge Viper; 2: 1984 Nissan 300ZX” (Except, it starts with “2” because this instruction page is slide one.)

, and of every car you see on each slide into the body of the e-mail. It should look like “1: 1991 Dodge Viper; 2: 1984 Nissan 300ZX” (Except, it starts with “2” because this instruction page is slide one.) Also, please hit “return” after each car, so each is its own line, and your entry is not an illegible block of text, thank you!

If you’re like: “Wait, this could be a 1992, ’93, ’94, or ’95 Honda Civic because they all look the same,” just put the first year of the body style

Include your name, mailing address, Kinja handle (optional) and a screenshot showing proof of at least a $5 donation to the NAACP which you can make here

Hit send and wait to hear from us. The first entry with a 100 percent correct response will win the Monopoly game, they and the rest will be entered to win the IMSA Championship pack.

Yes, you could cheat with your search engine, but that would be lame as hell.

The slides are all numbered, but the first one you’ll see is “2” because, again, the instruction page here is Slide One. Also, I picked all the cars for this round. So you’ll get a little window into my soul by seeing what I thought was a mix of “fun-to-random-to-obscure” automobiles.

Start sloggin’!

