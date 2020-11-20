I Totally Forgot To Ask People To Vote For My SXSW Talk About AVs And Today Is The Last Day So

Graphic : Jason Torchinsky

Hi, I’m an idiot. Of course you know this already. You also know I’m your idiot, which is why I’m coming to you now. See, I applied to give a talk at the next South by Southwest (SXSW, which will be virtual) about autonomous cars, and I completely forgot that I was supposed to get people to vote on it, and today’s the last day, and, well, here we are.

Advertisement

Jalopnik does have a bit of SXSW history, too.

So. Would you vote to hear me give a talk about EVs? I want to do it for a few reasons: F irst, I want to say bad things about Elon Musk’s dumb autonomy ideas to an audience very likely full of his stans and watch them get all sweaty and mad. Because we know how fun that is.

Advertisement

I also want to keep sounding the alarm that Level 2 semi-autonomous systems are inherently flawed, and I think they’ll lead to more trouble. The problem isn’t technological, it’s related to human behavior, and that needs to be more widely understood.

Also, I’d like to sell some books.

You don’t have to vote for it, but if you feel inclined, I’d appreciate it. Thanks so much!