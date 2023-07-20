I Spotted A Wild Detail On Subaru's Family Huckster That Shows Just How Dangerous Gymkhana 2022 Was

Last weekend, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, I had the good fortune to be standing under a tent next to Subaru’s “Family Huckster” 1983 GL, which is arguably among the coolest cars ever made. About five feet from me was affable maniac Travis Pastrana, talking about driving the car up the hill in the rain. Or at least that’s what I think he was talking about, as there was a Ferrari warming up in the next stall.

As I looked over Vermont Sportcar’s masterpiece, one detail stood out to me:

Advertisement

“Yikes, ” I thought to myself. “That’s an air canister for if he ended up underwater in the car.” I must’ve recognized the “Spare Air” canister from Sharkweek or something, which was strapped to the inside of the driver’s door. This one is a model 300, and provides 3 cubic feet of air to divers, or drivers who need something to breath. According to the manufacturers website, it should be good for 57 “surface breaths” “based on a 1.5 liter breath size.” I asked Subaru PR guy Aaron Cole if I was looking at what I thought I was looking at, and he confirmed that the tiny tank was placed within Pastrana’s reach in case he ended up in the drink for an extended period.



If you watched Gymkhana 2022, you’ll note a number of occasions where the Huckster could have gone submarine mode and I think I can speak for everyone when I say I’m glad it didn’t. Obviously a Gymkhana video is about as well thought out and carefully considered as it gets, which is how you get to someone thinking to stick an air canister in the car. B ut, the canister is also a reminder that you can’t fully eliminate risks. It starts with a BASE jumping accident after all.

Advertisement Advertisement

Here’s a refresher:

[HOONIGAN] Gymkhana 2022: Travis Pastrana Goes Berserk in Florida in a 862HP Subaru Wagon

Anyway, more on Goodwood later this week!