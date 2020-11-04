I Looked At A Porsche 911 Weird And Somehow It Became A Pickup Truck

You ever have something stupid in your head and you can’t shake it until you, in some way, see it through? I feel like an embarrassing number of my life decisions are the result of this and, just so you know, so is this post. You see yesterday I saw a picture of a side view of a Porsche 911 in passing, and my brain somehow misinterpreted it as a picture of a weird cab-forward pickup truck. I couldn’t get the image out of my head, so here we are.
Just so we’re all on the same starting point, this is roughly what the picture I saw looked like:
Nothing weird, just a classic 911. Maybe it was the amber rear marker lamps or something that triggered my image-confusion, but for a brief, glorious moment, I read this backward, with the rear as the front and the front as the rear, and the trunk becoming a truck bed.
It was sort of like that old Dodge Deora concept truck from the ’60s. You know, this one:
I realized my mistake before the image even finished scrolling past, but the idea stuck with me: what if there was a reversed-911 pickup truck? It could be front-engine/front-wheel drive, kind of like how Volkswagen flipped their rear-engine/rear-drive formula for the Basistransporter and Hormiga pickup trucks.
This is what I think such a weird beast might look like:
See where I was coming from now? This would make a pretty slick little FWD, unibody pickup truck. It’s hard to look at that, I know, since the 911 form is so ingrained in our minds, but stick with me, here.
Here’s how I imagine the general interior layout might be:
I’m not certain if any pickups ever used a vertical gas tank like that, but it seems to be fairly well-protected there, as long as you don’t puncture it with something in the bed, so if you’re transporting harpoons, maybe let the pointy end go out the back.
I feel like to really get this out of my system, I need to make at least one more view, here, so let’s imagine what this may look like from a front-quarter view:
Hey! I kinda like that! I mean, yeah, it’s pretty weird, but I think it has a certain appeal. Would Porsche just elbow-bend those exhaust pipes backward like that, or would that create too much back pressure?
I think there’d be plenty of air intake for the engine this way, and traction should be pretty good — certainly better than a similar RWD pickup, at least, especially unladen.
I’m not saying that this is a good idea, but I’m not going to lie—I feel better for having gotten it out of my system, and into the world.
Thanks for indulging me.
DISCUSSION
Those harmful chemicals from the Changli are starting to take their toll