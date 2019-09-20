I Crushed A Car With A Tank, And I Would Highly Recommend Doing So If You Get The Chance

On a serious and not at all joking note, I’ve actually never driven a tank or an armored personnel carrier before, despite writing about them every so often . I expected to feel absolutely powerful while driving one. I was so right.



Where does one go to drive a tank or an APC, you ask? Well, if you’re in the tri-state area, then simply head over to Monticello Motor Club in Monticello, New York.

There’s a whole Tank Experience there where you can check out an FV432 APC and use a 35-ton Chieftain tank (modified for bridge-laying) to crush cars.

Driving an APC is nothing like driving a car. For one, you don’t have to stay in any “lanes.” You can just run over the terrain. And its unrelenting hill-climbing abilities would make any off-roader jealous. It’s actually terrifying the first time you try it.

As for crushing the car? Well, you’ll just have to watch the video to see how that went. (It was good.)