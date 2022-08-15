Spectator drags, also known as King of the Hill, are one of racing’s greatest gifts to mankind. In these (legal) heats, one Average Human races a car of their choice in a one-lap race against some other Average Human to see who has the best ride (though, while the name “drag” implies that these races are run on a straight-line course, they’re usually done on a closed oval.) Sometimes, these races are buckets of fun. Sometimes, though, things just... go wrong.

Today, we’re running through some of the most ridiculous ways a spectator drag can totally fail. Let it be a lesson to any of you looking to compete with your own car.