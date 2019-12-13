Hyundai Is Already Offering $2,500 Leasing Discounts On 2020 Sonatas

Photo : Alanis King ( Jalopnik )

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata is brand-new, but it’s already kicked things off with a bang. Not only is it great to look at, but it will also offer an enthusiast-focused N-Line. On top of all that, Hyundai is also smartly offering leasing incentives right off the bat.

The automaker is offering up to $2,500 in leasing incentives, CarsDirect has learned. The mid-range SEL trim gets a $2,000 discount and the top-spec Limited trim will get a $1,750 discount. The base SE trim, however, will see that big discount of $2,500. Per the outlet:

Here in Los Angeles, the Sonata SE is listed at $219 for 36 months with $2,699 due at signing, an effective cost of $294/month based on an MSRP of $24,330 and 10,000 miles per year.

That, CarsDirect continues, puts the Sonata at a lower price than competitors such as the 2020 Honda Accord LX ($318) and 2020 Toyota Camry LE ($325). “That said,” it concludes, “the underlying interest rate is relatively unimpressive at 0.00160 for the SE, equivalent to roughly 3.8% APR based on top-tier credit.”

Still, a discount is a discount. I cannot imagine buyers are too willing to pay full- or near-sticker for a Sonata. I’m just thrilled someone is still making an effort with sedans.

