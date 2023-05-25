Welcome to How to Watch, Jalopnik’s weekly racing roundup, where we catch you up on the recent events of the racing world and let you know how to watch all the major events of the upcoming weekend. With the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600, Memorial Day weekend is the biggest occasion of the motorsports year.
Formula 1's Monaco Grand Prix
This weekend is the Monaco Grand Prix, the marquee event of the Formula 1 season. It’s been an eventful week for F1 after the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Honda announced that it’s remaining in the world championship as a power unit manufacturer after 2025 and partnering with the Aston Martin F1 Team. Also, rumors emerged and were denied that Lewis Hamilton was in talks to join Ferrari.
Friday, May 26
Free Practice 1
7:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro
Free Practice 2
11:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro
Saturday, May 27
Free Practice 3
6:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro
Qualifying
10:00 a.m. ET on ESPN / F1 TV Pro
Sunday, May 28
Monaco Grand Prix
9:00 a.m. ET on ABC / F1 TV Pro
The 107th Indianapolis 500
The 107th Indianapolis 500 will have a slightly different field than the one that qualified on Sunday. Stefan Wilson was involved in a practice crash with Katherine Legge during the week. Wilson fractured his T12 vertebra and is now out of the race. Legge’s teammate Graham Rahal, who failed to qualify for the race, is set to place Wilson in the Cusick Motorsports/Dreyer & Reinbold Reinbold car.
Friday, May 26
Carb Day Practice
11:00 a.m. ET on Peacock
Saturday, May 27
Indy 500 Parade
12:00 p.m. ET on Peacock
Sunday, May 28
Pre-Race Ceremonies
11:00 a.m. ET on NBC / Peacock
107th Indianapolis 500
12:30 p.m. ET on NBC / Peacock
NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600
The Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s longest race, is set to entertain fans after Monaco and Indianapolis. Kyle Larson would like to continue his dominant run after running away with the $1 million check in last weekend’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Larson’s teammate Alex Bowman is also running to competition after three weeks away recovering from a compression fracture of his spine. Though, don’t be surprised if last year’s winner Denny Hamlin returns to victory lane in Charlotte.
Friday, May 26
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - North Carolina Education Lottery 200
8:30 p.m. ET on FS1
Saturday, May 27
NASCAR Xfinity Series - Alsco Uniforms 300
1:00 p.m. ET on FS1
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
7:00 p.m. ET on FS1
Sunday, May 28
Coca-Cola 600
6:00 p.m. ET on Fox
There’s a massive weekend of racing ahead. Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!