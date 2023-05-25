Welcome to How to Watch, Jalopnik’s weekly racing roundup, where we catch you up on the recent events of the racing world and let you know how to watch all the major events of the upcoming weekend. With the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600, Memorial Day weekend is the biggest occasion of the motorsports year.

Formula 1's Monaco Grand Prix

This weekend is the Monaco Grand Prix, the marquee event of the Formula 1 season. It’s been an eventful week for F1 after the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Honda announced that it’s remaining in the world championship as a power unit manufacturer after 2025 and partnering with the Aston Martin F1 Team. Also, rumors emerged and were denied that Lewis Hamilton was in talks to join Ferrari.

Friday, May 26

Free Practice 1

7:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

Free Practice 2

11:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

Saturday, May 27

Free Practice 3

6:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

Qualifying

10:00 a.m. ET on ESPN / F1 TV Pro

Sunday, May 28

Monaco Grand Prix

9:00 a.m. ET on ABC / F1 TV Pro

The 107th Indianapolis 500

The 107th Indianapolis 500 will have a slightly different field than the one that qualified on Sunday. Stefan Wilson was involved in a practice crash with Katherine Legge during the week. Wilson fractured his T12 vertebra and is now out of the race. Legge’s teammate Graham Rahal, who failed to qualify for the race, is set to place Wilson in the Cusick Motorsports/Dreyer & Reinbold Reinbold car.

Friday, May 26

Carb Day Practice

11:00 a.m. ET on Peacock

Saturday, May 27

Indy 500 Parade

12:00 p.m. ET on Peacock

Sunday, May 28

Pre-Race Ceremonies

11:00 a.m. ET on NBC / Peacock

107th Indianapolis 500

12:30 p.m. ET on NBC / Peacock

NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600

The Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s longest race, is set to entertain fans after Monaco and Indianapolis. Kyle Larson would like to continue his dominant run after running away with the $1 million check in last weekend’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Larson’s teammate Alex Bowman is also running to competition after three weeks away recovering from a compression fracture of his spine. Though, don’t be surprised if last year’s winner Denny Hamlin returns to victory lane in Charlotte.

Friday, May 26

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - North Carolina Education Lottery 200

8:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Saturday, May 27

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Alsco Uniforms 300

1:00 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

7:00 p.m. ET on FS1

Sunday, May 28

Coca-Cola 600

6:00 p.m. ET on Fox

There’s a massive weekend of racing ahead. Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!