How to Watch Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar and Everything Else in Racing This Weekend, March 3-5

Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, NASCAR and IndyCar races and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place.
This is the first weekend of the year with wall-to-wall racing! The Bahrain Grand Prix will open the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season. Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing are set for another season of domination, but maybe Ferrari can at least go down swinging this year. Mercedes is still in rebuild mode, but I wouldn’t count out a surprise or two. The midfield is going to be an all-out melee for fourth place. Formula 2 and Formula 3 will also be opening their seasons this weekend in the island kingdom.
The NTT IndyCar Series has its long-running season opener on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida with an airport runway serving as the start-finish straight. NASCAR is visiting Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where every Cup Series car will carry a special decal commemorating Wendell Scott, NASCAR’s first Black driver. March 4th will mark 62 years exactly since Scott’s first race start on March 4th, 1962. Monster Energy Supercross has its marquee round at Daytona on Saturday night. Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!
How to Watch or Stream This Weekend’s Racing:
Friday, March 3
Formula 3 - Qualifying
From Bahrain International Circuit
8:00 a.m. ET on ESPN3 / F1 TV Pro
Formula 2 - Qualifying
From Bahrain International Circuit
11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN3 / F1 TV Pro
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200
From Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV
9 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1
Saturday, March 4
Formula 3 - Sprint Race
From Bahrain International Circuit
4:15 a.m. ET on ESPN3 / F1 TV Pro
Formula 2 - Sprint Race
From Bahrain International Circuit
5:15 a.m. ET on ESPN3 / F1 TV Pro
Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Qualifying
From Bahrain International Circuit
10:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro
IndyCar Series - Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Qualifying
From St. Petersburg, FL
2:15 p.m. ET on Peacock
NASCAR Xfinity Series - Alsco Uniforms 300
From Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV
4:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1
Monster Energy Supercross
From Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL
7 p.m. ET on Peacock
Sunday, March 5
Formula 3 - Feature Race
From Bahrain International Circuit
3:50 a.m. ET on ESPN3 / F1 TV Pro
Formula 2 - Feature Race
From Bahrain International Circuit
5:20 a.m. ET on ESPN3 / F1 TV Pro
Indy NXT - Race
From St. Petersburg, FL
5:20 a.m. ET on Peacock
Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Race
From Bahrain International Circuit
10:00 a.m. ET on ESPN / F1 TV Pro
IndyCar Series - Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Race
From St. Petersburg, FL
12:00 p.m. ET on NBC / Peacock
NASCAR Cup Series - Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
From Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV
3:30 p.m. ET on Fox