How to Watch Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar and Everything Else in Racing This Weekend, March 3-5

This is the first weekend of the year with wall-to-wall racing! The Bahrain Grand Prix will open the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season. Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing are set for another season of domination, but maybe Ferrari can at least go down swinging this year. Mercedes is still in rebuild mode, but I wouldn’t count out a surprise or two. The midfield is going to be an all-out melee for fourth place. Formula 2 and Formula 3 will also be opening their seasons this weekend in the island kingdom.



The NTT IndyCar Series has its long-running season opener on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida with an airport runway serving as the start-finish straight. NASCAR is visiting Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where every Cup Series car will carry a special decal commemorating Wendell Scott, NASCAR’s first Black driver. March 4th will mark 62 years exactly since Scott’s first race start on March 4th, 1962. Monster Energy Supercross has its marquee round at Daytona on Saturday night. Is there anything we’ve missed? Let us know in the comments!

How to Watch or Stream This Weekend’s Racing:

Friday, March 3

Formula 3 - Qualifying

From Bahrain International Circuit

8:00 a.m. ET on ESPN3 / F1 TV Pro

Formula 2 - Qualifying

From Bahrain International Circuit

11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN3 / F1 TV Pro

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series - Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200

From Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV

9 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1

Saturday, March 4

Formula 3 - Sprint Race

From Bahrain International Circuit

4:15 a.m. ET on ESPN3 / F1 TV Pro

Formula 2 - Sprint Race

From Bahrain International Circuit

5:15 a.m. ET on ESPN3 / F1 TV Pro

Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Qualifying

From Bahrain International Circuit

10:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2 / F1 TV Pro

IndyCar Series - Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Qualifying

From St. Petersburg, FL

2:15 p.m. ET on Peacock

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Alsco Uniforms 300

From Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV

4:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1

Monster Energy Supercross

From Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL

7 p.m. ET on Peacock

Sunday, March 5

Formula 3 - Feature Race

From Bahrain International Circuit

3:50 a.m. ET on ESPN3 / F1 TV Pro

Formula 2 - Feature Race

From Bahrain International Circuit

5:20 a.m. ET on ESPN3 / F1 TV Pro

Indy NXT - Race

From St. Petersburg, FL

5:20 a.m. ET on Peacock

Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Race

From Bahrain International Circuit

10:00 a.m. ET on ESPN / F1 TV Pro

IndyCar Series - Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Race

From St. Petersburg, FL

12:00 p.m. ET on NBC / Peacock

NASCAR Cup Series - Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

From Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV

3:30 p.m. ET on Fox