How Many Of You Race Fans Are Getting This Crafty During The Olympic Break?

The world is on pause for the next few weeks as we celebrate the return of the Olympic Games, which means we’ll have nothing to watch but the world’s best athletes competing in tests of the human body (oh, the horror). Undoubtedly, though, some of you are going to get a little crafty.

This is where I introduce this incredible video from The Q, published last year at the start of COVID-19 lockdown. And I want to know how many of you are going this hard during the break:

The folks at The Q straight up built three different F1 cars out of empty Coca-Cola cans, cardboard, and matches. I personally love the cardboard Ferrari, which not only winds up looking incredibly lifelike but which also seems to be a fitting construction for a car sponsored by UPS The editing and high-speed cameras make this look like it’s no big deal, which we all know to be a lie. But I still find myself wanting to give it a try.

If you’re not planning on spending the next two weeks hand-crafting a life-size race car, then I want to know the other cool motorsport crafts you’ve undertaken in your day. I used to paint massive banners to bring to races in support of my favorite teams, like Marussia F1 (yes, I know), because it gave me a chance to get a little artsy. I will admit that I never did figure out how to paint a race car. That was beyond my skill set.

I also graduated with some fine folks who turned their graduation caps into F1 cars by adding a Haas or a McLaren wing, respectively. It was a really clever idea that I kind of wanted to emulate when I got my diploma for grad school but was also too lazy to craft. Now, I just dream about crocheting plush, pudgy F1 cars with no realistic way to achieve that goal.

Now’s the time to share your motorsport crafts with me. I want to see what you’ve got!

H/T: Sgt. Pegleg. Thank you!