Some Kia and Hyundai models are so incredibly easy to steal that insurance companies in some states are refusing to cover them. What started as almost a meme has become a crime wave hitting those who rely on the most affordable vehicles on the market to get around. So, just how did we get here?

What started as a curious trend in the Milwaukee area in 2021 took the country by storm using, what else, social media. Vox has a great breakdown of the worrying TikTok trend from start to present day:

Ugh. The whole thing is a real mess. Kia and Hyundai didn’t help matters with their lackluster response either. These kids are stealing the some of the more modest vehicles on the market in their own communities, likely driven by folks they know and who can ill-afford to dick around with insurance or wait around for backed up repairs. All for the views.

