How Exactly Do You Measure for Custom Wheels?

People always say that wheels can make or break a project car, and you know what? They’re right. Nothing else has quite as big of a visual impact on a car as a new set of wheels and tires. Unfortunately, unless you’re going with stock or near-stock sizes, it’s really easy to run into issues where your fancy new rollers won’t fit correctly.
Enter friend-of-the-site Mike Burroughs from Stanceworks and this super helpful video he made that details the finer points of measuring for custom wheels. In it, he demystifies things like backspacing and offset, pad thickness and more. As someone who’s been considering custom wheels for his project car, I found it super helpful.
In case you’re wondering what makes Mike an expert and you somehow haven’t seen the exquisite wheel fitment on his Honda-powered Ferrari, the dude runs a website and YouTube channel called Stanceworks. He’s been chasing wheel fitment and pushing limits for over a decade.
So, with that in mind, show off some of your favorite custom wheel setups in the comments.