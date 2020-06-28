How Can Automakers Bring The Fun Back?

Photo : Volkswagen Group

The Volkswagen Harlequin is a favorite of mine. I do n’t want to own one, necessarily , but I do like that it exists. It’s all about fun, and I like that in an automaker. And unfortunately, I feel like that attitude is going a way.

We need automakers to put some more of their effort into making their cars fun and attractive to buyers of all kinds. Not just performance cars for enthusiasts, but cars that put a smile on the face of anyone who sees them. The Golf and Polo Harlequins are good examples. Chrysler’s wild paint tones from the ‘70s are another. But with a sea of silver and gray making up every parking lot out there, I feel like we need another jolt of fun.

Maybe when electrification goes mainstream we can see some more of that. Tesla’s gimmicks and easter eggs are a great example of what kind of fun electric cars are capable of, but Tesla can’t do it alone. Other automakers have to step it up, not just on April Fool’s Day but all year ‘round.

What do you think carmakers can do to bring the fun back for everyone? Let us know in the comments below!