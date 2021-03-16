Horrific Small Plane Crash Is Caught On Doorbell Camera

We’re accustomed to seeing doorbell cam videos of unpleasant people stealing packages or the occasional errant tire wreaking some havoc, but plane crashes on doorbell cameras are very uncommon. It happened, though, this week in Pembroke Pines, Florida, when a small plane tragically crashed into an SUV in a residential neighborhood, killing three.



Here’s the full video from the doorbell camera that caught the whole nightmare; it’s worth warning that it’s a brutal crash, with incredibly unfortunate timing that caused the plane to hit the passing SUV:

The aircraft was a Beechcraft Bonanza, and the FAA reports the small plane was forced to return to North Perry Airport just after takeoff. It appears as it was returning, the plane clipped a power line that caused it to tragically crash into the passing vehicle.

The SUV had a woman and a young boy inside; the woman was injured but survived, while the boy died later at the hospital. Both occupants of the Beechcraft were killed at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, which occurred in the same area that has had five crashes since last year.