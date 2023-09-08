Honda Stepwagon, Case Excavator, Ford Weed Ambulance: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

I’m beginning to realize I have an... eclectic definition of dopeness. Most people would say that a Yamaha R1 is dope, or an E36 M3, or even a Volvo 240 wagon. I certainly agree with all those sentiments, but I think they’re missing something. There’s a hole in most lists of dope cars, and it’s shaped like a weed ambulance.

Or an excavator. Or a beat-to-hell kei truck. Or— OK , yeah, fine, you’re here for the weed ambulance. I get it. I’d click for that too. Well, I won’t keep you any longer. With no further ado: The internet’s Dopest Cars.