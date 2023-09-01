Toyota Starlet, Honda Civic Type R, Kawasaki Ninja Race Bike: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Happy Friday, everybody. The days are really starting to feel shorter now — I can look out my office window right now on a city darkened by shadows, as the sun nestles behind buildings on its way down to meet the horizon. The midday heat has cooled from the blistering mid-90s to a more pleasant mid-80s. Fall is coming, and soon winter behind it.

But summer isn’t over yet. The days are still beautiful, the nights are still warm, and the time is still here for automotive activities — wrenching, off-roading, track days, whatever your heart fancies. But, of course, you’ll need a suitable vehicle with which to rage against the dying of the season. Maybe something from this list will do — one of this week’s Dopest Cars.