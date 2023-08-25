Fire Truck, Supercharged E36 M3, Honda Acty: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Big cars are bad. We know this. They’re harder on infrastructure, spew more toxins into the air, and kill more people than smaller commuter vehicles. This is all plain, boring fact: Big cars are bad. But are all big cars bad?

No. Even the youngest child can tell you that there’s an exception, a kind- of- big car that’s worth the size and trouble: Trucks with jobs. Fire trucks, tractor trailers, big backhoes and other construction equipment. Even trains are just big cars with jobs, and kids love those. What I’m saying is that you should buy a fire truck. This fire truck, specifically, from this week’s installment of Dopest Cars.