If I owned a car company, I’d focus on starting out with one perfect car. It would have to be sporty, to establish the brand’s character and act as a halo product, but still relatively affordable — if no one’s buying your first car, you don’t have enough money to make a second. I’d try to combine the absolutely perfect looks of something like the fifth-generation Honda Prelude with the entertaining driving experience of the fifth-generation Honda Prelude. Of course, it would have to have reliability on par with the best of them, benchmarking a car like the Honda Prelude, but I’d make it electric — like... the Honda Prelude? Hang on.

New rumors out of Japan say that Honda may revive the Prelude badge for a GR86-fighting electric coupe. Is this all wishful thinking? Probably! Does that mean I want it any less? Absolutely not.

Best Car’s rumor states that Honda will follow the outgoing NSX with an all-electric model, something even Acura’s higher-ups have hinted at. But it also talks about an entry-level compatriot to the halo car, a more attainable electric two-door to arrive near the end of the decade. We may have to wait until then to see if Best Car got it right or not, but don’t be surprised if the rumor doesn’t pan out.

Though, don’t be surprised if it does, either. Honda’s been a bit of a laggard to the EV game (no, the EV Plus doesn’t count), and its Prologue crossover is heavily based in GM’s parts bin. If the Big H wants to bring its enjoyable-driving character over to EVs, it could do a lot worse than a new Prelude.